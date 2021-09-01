© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut DPH Reports First Human Cases Of West Nile This Year

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT
mosquito_pixabay_160812.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it has identified the first two human cases of West Nile Virus in the state this year.

The patients are from West Haven and Bridgeport.

Dr. Philip Armstrong works at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. He said wet weather conditions are very favorable for the type of mosquitoes that transmit the virus.

About one in 10 cases are fatal and people over the age of 60 are at the highest risk.

