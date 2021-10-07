Music Respawn
WSHU Public Radio's Kate Remington combines her love of music and video games in this series of informal conversations with composers and performers of game soundtracks. Plus, there's lots of music in the interviews, so you can hear it for yourself!
Latest Episodes
-
Kate Remington chats with Tom Salta about his soundtrack for Deathloop from Arkane Studios Lyon.
-
TIKAL, Night of the Blood Moon is an immersive virtual reality experience, in which you and friends are discovering age-old secrets in a specially-built…
-
Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell have collaborated on some blockbuster series, including Game of Thrones and Westworld. They say Amazon's Game Studios…
-
Imagine you're the nephew of a legendary folk music icon, about to perform your first concert. Only thing is, you're really not sure you want to follow…
-
Fourteen years after Tim Shafer's Double Fine Productions released the quirky Psychonauts, composer Peter McConnell had a chance to expand on the themes…
-
Paris, 1789: A young woman arrives in town at the invitation of her beloved, only to discover that he's missing and talk of revolution is swirling through…
-
As part of this summer's Game Developers Conference, composers and audio designers Gina Zdanowicz and Spencer Bambrick of Serial Lab Sound presented a…
-
Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, producer and engineer David Ferguson is a Nashville Legend. When long-time friend and fellow musician Matt…
-
ARK: Genesis Part 2 wraps up a story that's been many years in the making by Studio Wildcard. Soundtrack composer Gareth Coker says he never imagined that…
-
In a universe where Wielders paint their worlds to keep them colorful, Picnic Province has suddenly become black and white and Chicory, its Wielder, has…