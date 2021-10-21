John KaneNews Fellow
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island. He has a Bachelor's Degree in English from Central CT State University and is studying Journalism, Film and Television at Sacred Heart University's School of Communications and Media Studies. He currently lives in Stratford, Conn.
DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took steps to protect immigrants from extortion and intimidation.
An estimated $3 billion project led by Equinor Energy to build New York’s first large-scale wind farm has been delayed by more than two years.
Officers Michael DiMeglio and Sara Laudano were arrested in January and charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment.
Eight Long Island Railroad conductors received formal warnings for pocketing passenger tickets, instead of properly punching them. The warnings were the result of a recent sting operation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board received an anonymous complaint that Dr. Sue McIntosh signed blank exemption forms and mailed them to anyone who sent her a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
The latest data from the FBI shows auto thefts in Connecticut rose from about 5,000 in 2019 to more than 7,500 in 2020.
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island now has support from nearly all local Republican leaders to run for governor of New York. Zeldin secured the…
The mayor of West Haven, Connecticut, believes she may have uncovered multiple “improper” payouts of federal coronavirus relief money.Connecticut was…
New York held the first meeting of its new Cannabis Control Board this week. The board wants to ramp up the state’s recreational marijuana industry that’s…