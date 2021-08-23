West Nile Found In Numerous Suffolk County Mosquitoes

Thirty-two mosquitoes collected in Suffolk County earlier this month have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

County Health Officials took samples through August 15. Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott told Newsday 57 mosquito samples and two birds have tested positive this season.

West Nile can cause muscle weakness, vision loss and neurological problems. People ages 50 and older, or with compromised immune systems, can get severely sick.

Suffolk officials said residents can report mosquito problems by calling the county’s vector control division at 631-852-4270.