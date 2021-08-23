© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

West Nile Found In Numerous Suffolk County Mosquitoes

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 23, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
mosquito-3743404_1920.jpg
???? ??????? from Pixabay
/

Thirty-two mosquitoes collected in Suffolk County earlier this month have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

County Health Officials took samples through August 15. Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott told Newsday 57 mosquito samples and two birds have tested positive this season.

West Nile can cause muscle weakness, vision loss and neurological problems. People ages 50 and older, or with compromised immune systems, can get severely sick.

Suffolk officials said residents can report mosquito problems by calling the county’s vector control division at 631-852-4270.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyMosquitoesWest NileClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist