© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Suffolk County finds 4th human case of West Nile Virus this year

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published October 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT
mosquito_pixabay_160812.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A fourth person in Suffolk County has tested positive for West Nile virus this fall.

The person is over 50 years old and is from the town of Huntington. They were not hospitalized and have recovered from the disease.

The first three patients were all over 50 with underlying health issues. They included residents of Brookhaven, Babylon and a second person from Huntington.

The virus is transmitted to humans from mosquito bites. County health experts recommend residents remove standing water where mosquitoes breed.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandWest NileJ.D. Allen
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen