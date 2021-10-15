Suffolk County finds 4th human case of West Nile Virus this year

A fourth person in Suffolk County has tested positive for West Nile virus this fall.

The person is over 50 years old and is from the town of Huntington. They were not hospitalized and have recovered from the disease.

The first three patients were all over 50 with underlying health issues. They included residents of Brookhaven, Babylon and a second person from Huntington.

The virus is transmitted to humans from mosquito bites. County health experts recommend residents remove standing water where mosquitoes breed.