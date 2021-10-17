Sunday Baroque

-
Music is often said to have healing powers – and music by Johann Sebastian Bach seems to be a particularly effective medicine. Whether we are listening to…
-
It’s pretty unusual for a radio music program to stand the test of three decades’ worth of time and still attract a sizable, growing audience. As…
-
“Capriccio” is a musical term for a lighthearted and whimsical instrumental composition with an improvisatory style and a free form. Capriccios are…
-
Long before the Beatles motivated countless young people to pick up the guitar, Andres Segovia was inspiring people to take up the instrument with his…