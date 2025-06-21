© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: the importance of rivers

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 21, 2025 at 11:42 PM EDT
pixabay.com

June is “National Rivers Month” – an occasion to focus on the environmental health and importance of rivers. This weekend you’ll hear some of Georg Philipp Telemann’s music celebrating the Alster River in Hamburg, and 17th century melody that was used as the basis for a VERY famous 19th century composition about a river. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona