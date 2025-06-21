Sunday Baroque: the importance of rivers

June is “National Rivers Month” – an occasion to focus on the environmental health and importance of rivers. This weekend you’ll hear some of Georg Philipp Telemann’s music celebrating the Alster River in Hamburg, and 17th century melody that was used as the basis for a VERY famous 19th century composition about a river. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.