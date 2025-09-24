© 2025 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Simone Dinnerstein

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneJulie Freddino
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Grayson Dantzic
/
courtesy of the artist

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein has many loves – her family, her hometown, her musical collaborators, and Johann Sebastian Bach’s music, to name just a few. The proud Brooklyn resident founded her musical ensemble and called it BAROKLYN. They named their 2025 debut album Complicité, a term she first heard from her son, who studied the teachings of the French theatre practitioner, Jacques Lecoq. Suzanne spoke with Simone Dinnerstein about Complicité, how the concept relates to the album and her group, and how she feels about being a conductor now.

Sunday Baroque Conversations Sunday Baroque
