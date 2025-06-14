Can you imagine the pressure of growing up in the BACH family?? Johann Sebastian Bach carried on a tradition that was nurtured by his father, uncles, cousins, and other ancestors. The musician also had several children who followed in his footsteps, and some achieved great success. You’ll hear music by various members of the Bach family on Sunday Baroque this Father’s Day weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.