© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Growing up in the Bach family

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 14, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
J. S. Bach and His Family at Morning Prayers (1870)
Toby Edward Rosenthal
J. S. Bach and His Family at Morning Prayers (1870)

Can you imagine the pressure of growing up in the BACH family?? Johann Sebastian Bach carried on a tradition that was nurtured by his father, uncles, cousins, and other ancestors. The musician also had several children who followed in his footsteps, and some achieved great success. You’ll hear music by various members of the Bach family on Sunday Baroque this Father’s Day weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona