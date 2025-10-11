© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Canadian musicians dedicated to playing baroque and early music

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 11, 2025 at 7:20 PM EDT
Guillaume Jaillet
/
Unsplash

Canada celebrates its annual Thanksgiving holiday on the second Monday in October. We can all be thankful for the many outstanding Canadian musicians and musical ensembles – there are even several groups that are specifically dedicated to playing baroque and early music. So this Sunday, on the eve of Canada’s National Holiday, you’ll hear some brilliant performances by Tafelmusik, Infusion Baroque, and Ensemble Caprice. It’s on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

