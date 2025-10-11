Canadian musicians dedicated to playing baroque and early music

Canada celebrates its annual Thanksgiving holiday on the second Monday in October. We can all be thankful for the many outstanding Canadian musicians and musical ensembles – there are even several groups that are specifically dedicated to playing baroque and early music. So this Sunday, on the eve of Canada’s National Holiday, you’ll hear some brilliant performances by Tafelmusik, Infusion Baroque, and Ensemble Caprice. It’s on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.