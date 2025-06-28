Khari Joyner is a Renaissance man … AND he’s a man very much of our time. The talented cellist has multiple degrees in music AND math. He loves baroque music AND he’s a champion of contemporary works. He’s also a philanthropist who uses his musical gifts to support several charitable organizations. You can hear him give a gorgeous performance of 17th century cello music on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

