Julie FreddinoProduction Director, Sunday Baroque Producer
Julie Freddino is the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque. She discovered public radio in college and was immediately hooked. Starting as a board operator, she worked her way up to production assistant, producer, senior producer, and in 2003, became WSHU’s production director.
In 2018, Julie produced an independent, 6-episode audio drama, Mermaids of Merrow’s Cove, which was nominated for an AudioVerse Award — Best Engineering of a New Dramatic Production.
When not moving sound around, Julie can be found at the pottery wheel throwing clay.