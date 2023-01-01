Julie Freddino is the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque. She discovered public radio in college and was immediately hooked. Starting as a board operator, she worked her way up to production assistant, producer, senior producer, and in 2003, became WSHU’s production director.

In 2018, Julie produced an independent, 6-episode audio drama, Mermaids of Merrow’s Cove, which was nominated for an AudioVerse Award — Best Engineering of a New Dramatic Production.

When not moving sound around, Julie can be found at the pottery wheel throwing clay.