Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Caroline Shaw

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneAnn Lopez
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT
Dayna Szyndrowski
/
Yale University

New York-based musician Caroline Shaw is a singer, violinist, composer, and producer who performs in solo and collaborative projects. Growing up in Greenville, NC, her introduction to music came through her mother -- a Suzuki music teacher -- and by listening to her local public radio station! The multi-faceted musician is an innovator whose creative outlets include commissions for a variety of performers and ensembles, singing with the vocal band Roomful of Teeth, and composing for TV, film & stage projects such as the Ken Burns/PBS documentary Leonardo Da Vinci and the FX/Hulu show Fleishman is in Trouble. She has earned 5 Grammy awards, and in 2013 – at age 30 -- she became the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music for her composition, PARTITA FOR 8 VOICES. Suzanne spoke with Caroline Shaw about her life in music.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU's daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
