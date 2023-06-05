Classical Music Highlights

-
We'll set sail with Noel Coward tonight and accompany a mother and daughter on their Grand Tour Ballet. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Camille Saint-Saens explores the source of inspiration with his double concerto The Muse and The Poet during our music today. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Camille Saint-Saens traveled to Cairo for his health, and was inspired to write his "Egyptian" Piano Concerto while there. We'll enjoy it during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream..
A move from Montreal to Bali provided much-needed inspiration for composer Colin McPhee, as we'll hear during our music today. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Simone Dinnerstein first came to the attention of classical music lovers as a phenomenal interpreter of the music of Bach. She's clearly a very versatile pianist as we'll hear with her performance tonight of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Pablo Moncayo's Huapango is so popular it's known as Mexico's second national anthem. We'll party along with it during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Our music this evening shows how other composers interpreted Mozart's music with variations on his themes by Max Reger and Beethoven. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
You can even hear the birds singing in Piazzolla's Spring concerto from his Four Seasons in Buenos Aires as we enjoy it during our music today. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Mark O'Connor's Fiddle Concerto is as exciting and expansive as America. We'll enjoy it during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
We'll observe Memorial Day with Charles Ives' Second Symphony, which includes so many familiar American themes, it's like a musical parade. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Poppies are symbols of eternal life, death, sleep and beauty, in the poem “In Flanders Fields” describes the poppies that sprang up on the World War I Flanders battlefields, where so many soldiers lost their lives. Poppies have become a symbol of Memorial Day, and you’ll hear a musical depiction of the flower on Sunday Baroque this weekend.
We'll head into the woods this evening with the Symphony No. 3, "In the Forest" by Joaquim Raff. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.