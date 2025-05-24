From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Poppies for Memorial Day
In the poem “In Flanders Fields” the poet John McRae describes the poppies that sprang up on the World War 1 Flanders battlefields, where so many soldiers lost their lives. Poppies have become a symbol of Memorial Day, and you’ll hear two different composers’ musical depictions of the flower on Sunday Baroque this Memorial Day Weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.