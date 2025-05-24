© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Poppies for Memorial Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 24, 2025 at 11:41 PM EDT
pixabay.com

In the poem “In Flanders Fields” the poet John McRae describes the poppies that sprang up on the World War 1 Flanders battlefields, where so many soldiers lost their lives. Poppies have become a symbol of Memorial Day, and you’ll hear two different composers’ musical depictions of the flower on Sunday Baroque this Memorial Day Weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona