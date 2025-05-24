Poppies for Memorial Day

In the poem “In Flanders Fields” the poet John McRae describes the poppies that sprang up on the World War 1 Flanders battlefields, where so many soldiers lost their lives. Poppies have become a symbol of Memorial Day, and you’ll hear two different composers’ musical depictions of the flower on Sunday Baroque this Memorial Day Weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.