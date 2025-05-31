Sunday Baroque is in full bloom

June is the annual celebration of National Rose Month. It’s an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the many varieties of roses, and to explore their beauty and their symbolism of love and friendship, passion and desire, beauty and elegance. There’s music inspired by roses, and you’ll hear a concerto performed by a classical musician who’s had a variety of rose named after him! It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.