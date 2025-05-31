© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque is in full bloom

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 31, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT
Colin Maynard
/
Unsplash

June is the annual celebration of National Rose Month. It’s an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the many varieties of roses, and to explore their beauty and their symbolism of love and friendship, passion and desire, beauty and elegance. There’s music inspired by roses, and you’ll hear a concerto performed by a classical musician who’s had a variety of rose named after him! It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona