From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The sound of fall is waiting for you on Sunday Baroque
Crisp mornings. Rustling leaves. The sound of fall is waiting for you on Sunday Baroque. This week, enjoy a handpicked selection of music that captures the season’s warmth and beauty...Vivaldi, Handel, Bach, Rameau, and more. Celebrate autumn with Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on WSHU, 91.1 and 107.5.