Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The sound of fall is waiting for you on Sunday Baroque

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 13, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Julie Freddino

Crisp mornings. Rustling leaves. The sound of fall is waiting for you on Sunday Baroque. This week, enjoy a handpicked selection of music that captures the season’s warmth and beauty...Vivaldi, Handel, Bach, Rameau, and more. Celebrate autumn with Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on WSHU, 91.1 and 107.5.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
