Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Put on your dancing shoes

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 7, 2025 at 11:13 PM EDT
Dancing was an important part of the culture in the baroque era, and the French King in particular loved dancing. One of his court musicians, Jean Baptiste Lully, contributed to a huge collection called CHOREOGRAPHY, and his music is among the highlights on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
