From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque: Put on your dancing shoes
Dancing was an important part of the culture in the baroque era, and the French King in particular loved dancing. One of his court musicians, Jean Baptiste Lully, contributed to a huge collection called CHOREOGRAPHY, and his music is among the highlights on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.