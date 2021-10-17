-
New York and Connecticut are among 50 states that reached a settlement with Uber over the company’s data breach in 2016. Uber failed to notify officials…
-
The Suffolk County Legislature will consider a six-month ban on ride-sharing services, such as Uber, as a way of trying to get its share of New York…
-
A Long Island lawmaker wants to use fees from rideshare apps like Uber to find public transportation.State Senator John Brooks, D-Massapequa, says the…
-
Nassau Coliseum attendees will be able to hail an Uber at the arena next month.Starting August 5, Uber will have a designated area to drop off and pick up…
-
It’s been just over two weeks since ride hailing services have been permitted outside New York City, and Governor Cuomo says he’s pleased, so far.Cuomo…
-
A bill that would regulate ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft in Connecticut is headed to the State Senate. The House passed it on…
-
The New York State budget, due on Friday, is still unresolved. The biggest sticking point between Governor Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers has nothing to do…
-
If Governor Cuomo, D-N.Y., and lawmakers hold a special session next week, they are likely to consider whether to allow ride sharing services, like Uber…
-
Business leaders, particularly those in upstate New York, say the 2016 legislative session, which recently concluded, was the worst for small businesses…