Uber Agrees To $148 Million Settlement Over Data Breach

New York and Connecticut are among 50 states that reached a settlement with Uber over the company’s data breach in 2016. Uber failed to notify officials after hackers stole the private data from 57 million riders and drivers.

Uber paid a ransom of $100,000 to the hackers and then kept the deal secret from its board of directors. Only through an unrelated investigation a year later was the board told of the breach. The concealment violates numerous state laws.

The company has agreed to pay $148 million. New York will receive $5 million. Connecticut will get $4.5 million.

Connecticut’s Attorney General George Jepsen says the bulk of Connecticut’s share of the settlement will go to Uber drivers, of whom 3,500 in the state were affected. They will receive $100 each.

Jepsen says $400,000 of the money will go to his Office of Consumer Protection and $250,000 will go to the state Department of Consumer Protection. The balance of the money will be deposited in the state’s general fund.

New York has not said what it will do with the money.

The settlement is not final until it has been approved by a federal court.