© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Uber Agrees To $148 Million Settlement Over Data Breach

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published September 27, 2018 at 11:02 AM EDT
uber_apjennifersincokelleher_180927.jpg
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
/
AP
Uber driver Joshua Oh drives in Honolulu in June.

New York and Connecticut are among 50 states that reached a settlement with Uber over the company’s data breach in 2016. Uber failed to notify officials after hackers stole the private data from 57 million riders and drivers.

Uber paid a ransom of $100,000 to the hackers and then kept the deal secret from its board of directors. Only through an unrelated investigation a year later was the board told of the breach. The concealment violates numerous state laws.

The company has agreed to pay $148 million. New York will receive $5 million. Connecticut will get $4.5 million.

Connecticut’s Attorney General George Jepsen says the bulk of Connecticut’s share of the settlement will go to Uber drivers, of whom 3,500 in the state were affected. They will receive $100 each.

Jepsen says $400,000 of the money will go to his Office of Consumer Protection and $250,000 will go to the state Department of Consumer Protection. The balance of the money will be deposited in the state’s general fund.

New York has not said what it will do with the money.

The settlement is not final until it has been approved by a federal court.

Tags

NewsConnecticutNew YorkUberRide Sharing
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane