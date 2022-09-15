Resident survey helps shape Bridgeport's transit plan

The Metropolitan Council of Governments recently released a survey as part of its effort to continuously update their transportation plan every four years.

The survey is available to residents of Ansonia, Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Seymour, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull.

“It’s like a 25-year planning horizon document that looks at both current and future needs of the transportation network within the Metropolitan Planning Organization,” said Matt Fulda, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Council of Governments.

"We want to know how people get around, what their main mode of transportation is, really trying to get an overall idea of how we can look to address how the transportation network is both useful and what deficiencies there are over the next number of years,” he said.

A new addition to this survey this year includes questions about more modernized transportation technology such as bike lines, ride share companies like Lyft and Uber, and electric Bird scooters.

“Technology continues to have a significant impact on our transportation network,” said Fulda. “10 to 12 years ago, autonomous vehicles, Ubers and ride shares were things that no one really thought about, but they have changed the overall way people use the transportation network.”

According to Fulda, the results will be adopted by the Metropolitan Planning Organization, an organization dedicated to the metropolitan transportation planning process, by early to mid-spring of 2023.

For those interested in taking the survey, it is available in both English and Spanish at CTMetro.org.