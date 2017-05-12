Bill To Regulate Ride Sharing In Connecticut Moves To The Senate

A bill that would regulate ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft in Connecticut is headed to the State Senate. The House passed it on Thursday.

Representative Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, says the bill is a step in the right direction in keeping those who use Uber and Lyft safe.

“Making sure there are various consumer protections like background checks, vehicle inspections, insurance standards, to make sure that an industry that today is very popular is regulated for the first time.”

Representative Kurt Vail, R-Stafford Springs, voted against the bill.

“I would urge that we do the very least as possible to regulate these industries to allow for new ideas and innovation.”

The bill passed the House on a 103 to 39 vote. Notably absent from the final version of the bill was a 25 cent per ride surcharge to fund infrastructure improvement.

In New York, the recently approved state budget allowed ridesharing companies like Uber to expand outside of New York City.