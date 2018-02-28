© 2021 WSHU
Suffolk County Considers Ban On Ride-Share Services

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published February 28, 2018 at 2:19 PM EST
The Suffolk County Legislature will consider a six-month ban on ride-sharing services, such as Uber, as a way of trying to get its share of New York State’s surcharge on rideshares.

County Legislator Bridget Fleming sponsored the bill. She says it’s a way for Suffolk to put pressure on the state to share some of the $24 million it collects from the 4 percent surcharge on rides.

Fleming says the County needs the money for both infrastructure and mass transportation.

While the Public Works Committee did pass the bill on to the full Legislature, Fleming says she will not press for a vote in March.

She says she wants to continue the conversation with the State.

More than a dozen Uber drivers testified against the bill. They say a ban would unfairly punish them.

