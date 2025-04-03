New Haven launches rideshare program

State and city officials met Thursday to celebrate the launch of Via NHV, a new pilot program for New Haven residents. The service allows users to book shared rides to public transit routes in the comfort of a taxi-style ride.

Michael Piscitelli is the city’s Economic Development Administrator. Piscitelli said riders can download an app to use the new service.

“So an efficient, low cost, public service that is point to point is extremely important. So think of it via microtransit like you might Uber and Lyft, right? But it's a public version,” Piscitelli said.

Prices range from $1.75 for an individual ride to .85 cents for seniors and low-income riders. The program is meant to provide options for New Haven residents. It’s part of the city’s effort to expand transit accessibility for its residents.

“Via will pick you up and take you where you need to go in the city. If you have to get to Key Foods, they are going to take you. You need to get to the hospital, to work or for other reasons, they will take you,” Piscitelli said.

New Haven joins eight other cities with on-demand ridesharing services. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is supporting the program, which is part of a $19 million initiative. New Haven will run the two-year pilot program on $3 million, which will go towards the cost of the service and maintaining the vehicles.

Director of Transportation Sandeep Aysola said the goal of the project is to transform the city's public transportation system completely. Aysola said the program will give people more affordable and accessible options

“Transit is the key thing beyond everything else,” Aysola said. “If you have a really good transit system, that generates a lot of other benefits.”

Riders can book a ride within the service zone through the app or by calling the Via NHV phone number. The app also offers wheelchair-accessible vehicles upon request. Service is currently concentrated in downtown, the west side, and the Fair Haven neighborhood.