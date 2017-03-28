© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

As New York Budget Deadline Nears, Major Issues Still Unresolved

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 28, 2017 at 11:09 AM EDT
The New York Capitol Building in Albany
Pete Dzintars
/
Flickr

The New York State budget, due on Friday, is still unresolved. The biggest sticking point between Governor Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers has nothing to do with taxes and spending.

Cuomo and lawmakers are trying to add the legalization of ride-hailing services beyond New York City as part of the spending plan.

Josh Gold, a spokesman for Uber, says there’s been over a year of debate, and polls show the public favors it.

“It’s something done today. Not next time around, not in June, not next year, but now. And the budget is the opportune time to do that.”

Another major unresolved issue is a change in how 16- and 17-year olds are treated in the state’s courts and prison systems.

Backers of what’s called “Raise the Age” want the teenagers accused of crimes to be tried in family court, and if they’re convicted, not to be sentenced to adult prisons.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoRide SharingRaise the Age
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt