As New York Budget Deadline Nears, Major Issues Still Unresolved

The New York State budget, due on Friday, is still unresolved. The biggest sticking point between Governor Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers has nothing to do with taxes and spending.

Cuomo and lawmakers are trying to add the legalization of ride-hailing services beyond New York City as part of the spending plan.

Josh Gold, a spokesman for Uber, says there’s been over a year of debate, and polls show the public favors it.

“It’s something done today. Not next time around, not in June, not next year, but now. And the budget is the opportune time to do that.”

Another major unresolved issue is a change in how 16- and 17-year olds are treated in the state’s courts and prison systems.

Backers of what’s called “Raise the Age” want the teenagers accused of crimes to be tried in family court, and if they’re convicted, not to be sentenced to adult prisons.