A real estate transfer tax could be an indicator of how many New Yorkers might have moved to eastern Long Island during the pandemic.The Community…
The coronavirus pandemic has jumpstarted a part of Connecticut's sluggish real estate market. Hearst Connecticut Media reports realtors from Greenwich to…
The Hamptons village of Sagaponack is once again named one of the most expensive zip codes in the country.Sagaponack’s 11962 came in second on Property…
World Wrestling Entertainment’s decision last month to move its Stamford headquarters across the city was big. But how big?So big it made up more than…
A bill that would have provided additional state assistance to thousands of homeowners with crumbling foundations in eastern Connecticut failed in the…
The number of single family home sales in Connecticut last year was the highest the state had seen in 11 years. That’s according to a report by the real…
Prices in the Nassau County housing market have reached a new peak.The Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported that the average closing price of…
General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt has put his four-acre New Canaan mansion on the market for $5.5 million. He’s lived there since 2001. Immelt is moving…
The housing market is trying to regain its footing, yet sales have slipped in much of the country. One exception is in Connecticut, where sales –…