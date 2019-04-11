© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

WWE Headquarters Expansion Boosts Stamford Real Estate Market

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 11, 2019 at 10:08 AM EDT
wwewrestling_apimagesforwwephelanmebenhack_190411.jpg
AP Images for WWE
/
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Brock Lesner raises the WWE Universal Championship after defeating Goldberg during WrestleMania 33 in 2017 in Orlando, Fla.

World Wrestling Entertainment’s decision last month to move its Stamford headquarters across the city was big. But how big?

So big it made up more than half of all commercial real estate space rented in Fairfield County in the first quarter of 2019. WWE went from about 100,000 square feet of office space to more than 400,000.

Jim Fagan, with the commercial real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield, said the move is great for Stamford.

“Stamford is having an issue with attracting and retaining big companies to come into our marketplace. So to have WWE make this type of commitment to the Stamford market is very big indeed.”

Fagan said there’s still a lot of vacant office space in Stamford. About 100,000 square feet more showed up in the city in the first quarter.

He said there are other bright spots, including a new Charter Communications headquarters going up…not far from WWE’s new digs.

