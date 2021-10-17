-
On eastern Long Island, Southampton Village board members decided to block the sale of cannabis within its borders.New York state lawmakers voted to…
-
New York legalized possession of recreational marijuana in March. Cities, towns and villages have until the end of the year to opt out of retail pot…
-
A panel will consider who takes part in Connecticut’s legalized pot market by using drug arrest data since the early days of the Reagan…
-
It was more than 10 years in the making. And now its moment has arrived. Pot will be legal in Connecticut. New York passed a similar bill earlier this…
-
With two weeks left in their legislative session, Connecticut Democrats say they are close to a deal with Governor Ned Lamont on a bill that would…
-
Smoking marijuana in public spaces including parks is now illegal in Nassau County.County legislators have voted unanimously to ban the use of marijuana…
-
Local governments in New York have until the end of the year to decide if they will opt out of the legal sale of recreational marijuana. Any regional ban…