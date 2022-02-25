'Manifesto' creates a resource for recreational marijuana job seekers in Connecticut

Two local workforce organizations in Connecticut released plans Thursday to help black and under-represented communities understand the state’s recreational marijuana industry.

The WorkForce and the Alliance for Cannabis Equity said its Cannabis Manifesto will help train businesses owners and workers for the field.

Joseph Carbone, president and CEO of the Bridgeport-based The WorkPlace, said he sees the manifesto as a way of boosting job growth in the cannabis industry.

“I want them to have the courage to take a look at it and to believe in themselves because the system will help them – be it employment or investment, the system will help them to be part of it,” he said.

The manifesto also covers questions on business financing and presents three case studies of companies operating in the industry, one of which is located in New Haven.

“The potential for changing lives in a very significant way, is something we’ve never seen before that we are going to see through this,” Carbone said. “Our role will be to provide a stimulus to give people reason to have confidence in this and believe in it and get prepared to be part of it.”