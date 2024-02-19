© 2024 WSHU
NY expands rules for homegrown cannabis cultivation

WSHU | By Allison Luna
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST
Marijuana plants are seen at a growing.
Hans Pennink
/
AP
Marijuana plants are seen at a growing.

New York regulators approved new rules to allow for marijuana plants to be grown at home for personal use.

This announcement from the state Cannabis Control Board on Friday, Feb. 16, comes three years after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act into law, legalizing the possession and sale of recreational pot.

“This regulatory package builds on the existing home cultivation regulations for medical patients and caregivers, which have been in place for over a year,” said John Kagia, director of policy for the Office of Cannabis Management.

The regulations would amend the existing set of regulations that will authorize adults 21 and older to cultivate up to six plants at a private residence they own or rent.

According to a preview document published by the board, the regulation will not go into effect until after a 60-day comment period.

“While we know that home cultivation of cannabis and the idea around home cultivation of cannabis regulations can raise fears of large groves and densely populated residential areas, the experience from other states tells us that really isn’t the case,” Kagia said.
Allison Luna
Allison Luna is a news intern at WSHU for the spring of 2024.
