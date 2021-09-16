© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

The Hamptons Has Started To Opt Out Of Selling Pot

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT
legalizedpotmarijuana_apstevensenne_180713.jpg
AP Photo
/

On eastern Long Island, Southampton Village board members decided to block the sale of cannabis within its borders.

New York state lawmakers voted to legalize the retail sales and recreational use of marijuana this past July. The law gave local governments the right to block sales inside their own jurisdiction.

It lets local governments block sales, but they cannot block the possession or personal use of the substance.

Only one resident testified in support of allowing sales. The board voted “no” unanimously earlier this month.

It means the village will also forfeit up to 4% in sales tax revenue. The state has set a marijuana sales tax rate of 13%, of which local governments get a portion. 

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkSouthampton VilliageHamptonsEastern Long IslandRecreational MarijuanaPot
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
