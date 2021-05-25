New York Passed Recreational Weed. Nassau County Just Banned It In Public Spaces.

Smoking marijuana in public spaces including parks is now illegal in Nassau County.

County legislators have voted unanimously to ban the use of marijuana on county-owned locations including beaches, parks and sidewalks.

The new law, backed by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, will fine violators $25. The amount of the fine was set by the state.

Curran said signing this legislation will “ensure the County’s public spaces are suitable and safe for all residents."

This measure follows Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signing of legislation legalizing recreational marijuana by adults over the age of 21 in the state of New York.