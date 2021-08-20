© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Two Long Island Villages Took A Different Approach To Go About Banning Pot

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published August 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT
medicalmarijuana_apjimmone_170906.jpg
Jim Mone
/
AP

New York legalized possession of recreational marijuana in March. Cities, towns and villages have until the end of the year to opt out of retail pot sales. Two Long Island municipalities took a very different approach.

This November, voters in Amityville, Long Island, will consider a ballot referendum to opt out of the state’s new marijuana law.

If approved by the voters, Amityville village board members would also forfeit up to 4% in sales tax revenue. The state has set a marijuana sales tax rate of 13%, of which local governments get a portion.

Meanwhile, the village of Nissequogue has become one of the first municipalities on Long Island to ban the sale of recreational marjuana. That also means Nissequogue would forfeit the local sales tax revenue.

Local governments can’t prevent adults from consuming or growing marijuana for personal use. Pot can be used in most places where tobacco products are already used.

