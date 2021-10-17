Pandemic Aid

-
Connecticut students who mostly learned in the classroom last year fared significantly better than their peers who learned remotely. That’s according to…
-
The Biden administration has approved Connecticut’s plan for how it would spend $110 million in federal pandemic relief money that it received for…
-
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gave the county Legislature her revised plan to use federal pandemic relief as payments to county residents.Her new…
-
Connecticut restaurant owners said they still haven’t received pandemic relief money. They want the federal Small Business Administration to replenish the…
-
Connecticut is using federal stimulus money to combat shootings, drug overdoses, car thefts and violent crimes that have spiked during the COVID-19…
-
Two Long Island Congressmen have introduced a bipartisan bill that would help amusement parks and other family attractions reopen after being shuttered…
-
Governor Ned Lamont wants to spend $12 million from Connecticut’s share of the American Rescue Plan money to provide a universal home visiting program for…
-
A plan to bring the Metro-North railroad through Penn Station has been revived.The Metropolitan Transportation Authority put the $4.7 billion “Penn…
-
Connecticut House Republicans have proposed an alternative to Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s spending plan for the American Rescue Act funding. The…
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Long Island to urge local substance use counselors to apply for federal funds to help combat the opioid…