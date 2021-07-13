Missing: COVID Relief Dollars For Connecticut Restaurateurs

Connecticut restaurant owners said they still haven’t received pandemic relief money. They want the federal Small Business Administration to replenish the nearly $29 billion fund that’s supposed to help.

Jonathan Jennings of the Connecticut Wedding Group said his company hasn’t gotten a check, and the fund has run out.

“Without that funding, we are not able to hire the people we need to hire, we are not able to pay the wages we want to pay, we are not able to repair things and invest in our infrastructure,” Jennings said.

Restaurant owners told Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal that they have received less than half of the $780 million that was applied for. Blumenthal is part of a group of federal lawmakers asking for an additional $60 billion in COVID-19 restaurant relief.