Long Island News

Long Island Congressmen Team Up On Bipartisan Bill To Help Family Attractions Open

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published May 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT
U.S. Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) stand with Steven Gentile, owner of the family-run amusement park Adventureland in Farmingdale, N.Y., and his staff, to propose federal coronavirus relief for the park.
COURTESY OFFICE OF U.S. REP. TOM SUOZZI
/
Two Long Island Congressmen have introduced a bipartisan bill that would help amusement parks and other family attractions reopen after being shuttered during the pandemic.

Democratic Tom Suozzi and Republican Andrew Garbarino announced The Family Fun Act at Adventureland Amusement Park in Farmingdale this week.

The bill would expand eligibility for grants under the Small Business Administration to many family-owned carnivals and amusement parks that were left out of the latest round of federal coronavirus relief.

Adventureland lost 97% of its income in 2020 due to the pandemic. It reopened in April at 33% capacity but can now fully operate. The park expects to hire 800 seasonal workers this summer.

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkTom SuozziCoronavirusAndrew GarbarinoCOVID-19Pandemic AidAdventureland
