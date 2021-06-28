Connecticut Sets Aside $5M In Pandemic Aid For Fighting Crime

Connecticut is using federal stimulus money to combat shootings, drug overdoses, car thefts and violent crimes that have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont said $5 million from the federal CARES Act money would go to local community-based violence prevention outreach programs. It would also back a state police data sharing program to track evidence from crime scenes.

“Be it guns, be it opioids, be it carjacking, they do not stop at the municipal borders,” Lamont said.

The state criminal justice advisor said carjacking incidents are spiking among minors. Lamont said some of the CARES money for summer youth programs could also help.

“Getting the free learning camps available to these kids, help them get off the street, help them stay cool, help them get back in the game. Get people a little bit of hope and a little opportunity,” Lamont said.

Lamont spoke at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

That hospital operates an outreach program and has responded to about 300 victims of violent crimes since the uptick began last year.