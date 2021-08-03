One-Time Direct Payments Included In Nassau County Federal Aid Plan

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gave the county Legislature her revised plan to use federal pandemic relief as payments to county residents.

Her new proposal would send one-time direct payments to Nassau households with income up to $168,000. Households earning up to $500,000 may be eligible.

Curran said her goal is to take the federal relief fund and put it back into the pockets of the people of Nassau County.

Curran’s original plan in May would have provided payments only to homeowners who receive the state’s tax exemption. Legislators questioned its legality.