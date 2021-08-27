Connecticut School Plan For Pandemic Aid Money OK'd By Biden Administration

The Biden administration has approved Connecticut’s plan for how it would spend $110 million in federal pandemic relief money that it received for schools.

Connecticut’s plan spends $55 million on programs to address learning loss, including enhanced online learning. About $11 million is set aside for summer enrichment programs and another $11 million for after school programs.

Some of the rest of the money would be spent on sustainable teacher training programs that might have a high start-up cost but a lower cost to maintain.

Governor Ned Lamont said the money would help reduce the state’s historic education achievement gap, accelerate learning and advance equity in the state’s public schools.

Another billion dollars in federal funds would go directly to Connecticut school districts and local educational agencies that serve children from low-income families.