Connecticut News

In-Person Students Scored Better On Connecticut State Tests

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
classroom-2093744_1920.jpg
Wokandapix
/
Pixabay

Connecticut students who mostly learned in the classroom last year fared significantly better than their peers who learned remotely. That’s according to test results released by the State Department of Education.

Officials said the learning gap persists across all grades and all student groups. Eric Scoville is with the Department of Education.

“And it’s really affirming what we already know, that students learn best when they are in the classroom. We’re seeing this across all academic areas and all subjects, but the highest observed differences are in the field of mathematics,” Scoville said.

Other states have also found similar results from test data during the pandemic — including Arizona, Michigan and Minnesota.

Last week the federal government approved Connecticut’s plan to spend $110 million of pandemic relief funds to reopen schools for in-person learning, and use tutoring and other methods to close education gaps over the last year.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
