Metro-North 'Penn Station Access' Plan To Resume
A plan to bring the Metro-North railroad through Penn Station has been revived.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority put the $4.7 billion “Penn Station Access" plan on hold last year due to pandemic-related funding shortfalls.
The MTA received more than $14 billion in COVID-19 relief from the federal government, which helped them resume other projects.
The plan would connect Metro-North’s New Haven line to the Manhattan transit hub and create four new MTA stations in the Bronx.
MTA officials have said they expect to finish the project by 2024.