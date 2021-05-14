© 2021 WSHU
Metro-North 'Penn Station Access' Plan To Resume

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published May 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
metronorth_132028.jpg
John Minchillo
/
AP

A plan to bring the Metro-North railroad through Penn Station has been revived.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority put the $4.7 billion “Penn Station Access" plan on hold last year due to pandemic-related funding shortfalls.

The MTA received more than $14 billion in COVID-19 relief from the federal government, which helped them resume other projects.

The plan would connect Metro-North’s New Haven line to the Manhattan transit hub and create four new MTA stations in the Bronx.

MTA officials have said they expect to finish the project by 2024.

NewsLong IslandConnecticutNew YorkMTAMetropolitan Transportation AuthorityMetro-NorthStimulusPandemic Aid