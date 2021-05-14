Metro-North 'Penn Station Access' Plan To Resume

A plan to bring the Metro-North railroad through Penn Station has been revived.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority put the $4.7 billion “Penn Station Access" plan on hold last year due to pandemic-related funding shortfalls.

The MTA received more than $14 billion in COVID-19 relief from the federal government, which helped them resume other projects.

The plan would connect Metro-North’s New Haven line to the Manhattan transit hub and create four new MTA stations in the Bronx.

MTA officials have said they expect to finish the project by 2024.