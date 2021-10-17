-
Connecticut’s oldest public housing development has been fully rebuilt after it took extensive flood damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The restored…
Parts of Connecticut saw near-record rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm also caused widespread outages.Norwalk reported more than 7…
More than a dozen Norwalk police officers have been cited for department violations since 2015. That’s according to an investigation by Hearst Connecticut…
The City Council of Norwalk, Connecticut, is set to vote on an expanded definition of gender that includes identity and expression on Tuesday. The change…
The city of Norwalk, Connecticut, will partner with the Dalio Education Foundation and some other private foundations to provide broadband internet access…
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Norwalk, Connecticut, came down, with no announcement and little fanfare in the dead of night, ahead of a planned…
Connecticut cities are still trying to figure out how to attract investors to low-income areas with a big tax credit. The so-called "opportunity zones"…
In response to Norwalk’s recent ban on plastic bags, a local group has established 12 locations where people can donate their reusable shopping bags.Skip…
In Norwalk a city committee moved forward on an ordinance that would ban plastic bags. The measure waits to be voted on by the full council in…
Norwalk Harbor officials say they want to stop Eversource Energy from running two 115-kilovolt transmission cables under the newly rebuilt boat docks at…