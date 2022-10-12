Norwalk police say attack on gay bar owners was not a hate crime

Norwalk Police arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place at a popular LGBTQ bar in the city's downtown area.

Carmen Everett Parisi was taken into custody after he viciously attacked one of the owners of the bar Troupe429 on September 23.

Casey Fitzpatrick, who co-owns the bar with his husband Nicholas Ruiz, told Norwalk Police that Parisi repeatedly harassed and made several female patrons uncomfortable during a drag show performance.

The owners then told Parisi to leave, but then used derogatory and anti-LGBTQ words as he was leaving. Parisi later attacked Ruiz before police arrived.

Photos of Ruiz’s injuries were posted on the bar’s website, which showed a large bloody gash under his right eye.

Fitzpatrick called the incident a “hate crime”, but police said it would not be investigated as such.

Parisi is charged with two counts of assault and being held on a $75,000 bond.