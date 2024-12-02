Norwalk bridge reopens months after I-95 crash

A bridge over Interstate 95 in Norwalk has reopened after it was torn down in May due to damage from a collision.

The Fairfield Avenue Bridge was demolished and rebuilt after a fiery crash on the highway caused structural damage. The incident closed down traffic both ways on one of the busiest stretches of interstate in the country.

City and state leaders met at the bridge Monday before it officially opened to the public. Gov. Ned Lamont said the bridge project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU

“In 80 hours we got this bridge cleaned up so the traffic can go. In less than eight months, seven months to be exact, we got this bridge fixed and built back better,” Lamont said.

In May, Lamont declared a state of emergency and sought federal support. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) released $3 million in emergency relief funds to help cover demolition costs.

The initial timeline aimed to complete the bridge replacement by spring 2025. The original cost was roughly $20 million. But the state estimates the final total was about $16.8 million.

Congressman Jim Himes commended the work of Norwalk officials, police and fire. Himes said the city has set a standard that others should follow.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU

“It’s on us to make sure this is no longer an incredible project, but this is the way the government moves. Again we were supposed to be standing here next summer and we can take pride in what happened here, ” Himes said.

The new bridge was constructed with the help of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Yonkers Contracting Company, several other state agencies and subcontractors from across the state. The updated bridge spans approximately 170 feet over I-95 and includes additional features like pedestrian sidewalks on both sides and better accommodations for bicyclists.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the Norwalk community and the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on this critical highway,” Lamont said. “This is a great example of what can be accomplished when government, contractors, and local leaders work together with a sense of urgency and purpose.”