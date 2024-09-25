Norwalk police arrest two teenagers in school threat hoax

The Norwalk Police Department's Special Victims Unit received a report on Tuesday morning about a shooting and bombing threat made against a local school.

Investigators say they tracked the suspect through an online post made on Snapchat. Then traced the threat to a 14-year-old boy in Norwalk, with further investigation implicating another minor, a 13-year-old.

Both were charged with Breach of Peace and summoned to juvenile court.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said after interviewing the minors and parents, the department confirmed the threats were hoaxes made on a gaming platform.

The hoax is part of a concerning trend following multiple online threats against Bridgeport schools. A 15-year-old linked to those threats was placed under arrest last week.

Authorities say they’re collaborating with local schools to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

"Malicious posts intended to bring public alarm and fear will be fully investigated, and enforcement will be taken," Walsh said.