Multi-truck crash brings I-95 to a halt in Norwalk

A tractor-trailer fire completely shut down Interstate 95 in Norwalk Thursday morning, blocking morning rush-hour traffic and causing delays on all routes from Connecticut to New York City.

Officials say at about 5:30 a.m., two tractor-trailers and another vehicle were involved in the crash that caused the fire between exits 15 and 16. Video posted to social media showed firefighters battling the blaze underneath an overpass.

Gov. Ned Lamont suggested commuters use public transportation or detour north as far as Interstate 84.

“Good day to work from home if you have that opportunity," Lamont said. "I know what an incredible inconvenience this is for people, and all I can ask you to do is stay away from that area as best you can. The traffic jams are horrendous.”

No serious injuries were reported. The state is in talks with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and will examine the bridge for possible structural damage.

Officials say one truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline. They say some of the gasoline has spilled into the Norwalk River, which could cause environmental issues.