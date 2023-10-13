Norwalk magnet schools receive $15 million federal grant

Norwalk has received a $15 million federal grant to expand its magnet schools. The three magnet schools receiving the grant are P-TECH Norwalk, Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy and Kendall College & Career Academy. Each school serves a different age range that together covers kindergarten through 12th grade.

The grant comes from the United States Department of Education’s Magnet Schools Assistance Program, a lucrative award typically only given to around 20 schools across the country annually.

Norwalk received the largest award in the state of Connecticut. The program has not yet announced what other schools in the state have been awarded a grant.

Norwalk Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said the money will benefit kids across the district, but also across the state.

“It will allow us to provide students access to come to Norwalk and experience the great things that our P-TECH students have encountered through IBM and other partnerships that will become available as we continue to use the resources of this grant,” Estrella said.

Local and federal legislators joined district officials at P-TECH, a 9-12 school, to announce the grant. P-TECH is one of the grant beneficiaries.

Assistant Principal Beth Furnari said the money will be used to prepare students for their futures, whether that be higher education or a career.

“This great opportunity will change the lives of teachers, students, families and community members alike,” Furnari said. “Together we will be afforded opportunities that could not have been realized without the funding from the U.S. Department of Education.”

Magnet schools are designed to attract motivated kids from different areas and backgrounds. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal told the students at P-TECH that they were perfect examples of that goal.

“You should feel especially proud about the work that you are doing, but also the models that you are providing for other students,” Blumenthal said. “You guys are the role models. You are leading by example.”

The $15 million will be distributed over five years.