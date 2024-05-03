Norwalk's I-95 overpass demolished; efforts underway to repair highway

Connecticut officials say they expect the federal government to cover the cost after a fiery crash shut down Interstate 95 in Norwalk Thursday.

Norwalk Fire Department Crews battle a blaze caused by a crash involving a gasoline tanker in Norwalk, Connecticut on Thursday, May 2.

The crash on I-95 involved a gasoline tanker, which caught fire under a bridge and damaged it beyond repair.

The state asked the Federal Highway Administration for $3 million for the initial response. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the full cost will be at least $20 million.

“The money is there. Doesn’t have to be appropriated, doesn’t have to be authorized," Blumenthal said. "There is Federal Highway Administration money there for emergency relief designed to meet exactly this need.”

Blumenthal spoke at the Norwalk fire station — just a few hundred feet away from where crews worked to slowly tear down the bridge while police diverted traffic.

State officials say the goal is to reopen the area in time for rush hour Monday morning.