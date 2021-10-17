-
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Long Island will receive over $200 million in settlement payments to help combat the opioid epidemic. She…
The leader of the state’s Democratic Party is personally endorsing New York Governor Kathy Hochul for election in the June 2022 Democratic primary and…
It’s increasingly likely that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will face challenges in the June 2022 Democratic primary when she runs for election to the seat…
In a speech that sounded like the prelude to a campaign, Attorney General Letitia James laid out her plan for overhauling and streamlining state…
New York could get $1.5 billion from drug makers and distributors to settle claims that they helped fuel the opioid epidemic, according to Attorney…
Three days after the Attorney General’s devastating report finding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo broke state and federal laws by sexually harassing 11…
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday released the findings of an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo that concluded he violated multiple…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and broke state and federal laws related to that behavior, a report issued by the New York Attorney…
Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his first public appearance since being questioned by the state Attorney General’s office on allegations of sexual harassment,…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to be interviewed Saturday by the state’s Attorney General about allegations from multiple women that he sexually harassed…