Top NY officials push election safety as early voting attracts record numbers

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published October 28, 2024 at 2:06 PM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James provided an update on nonpartisan efforts to protect voting rights and public safety across New York State during the 2024 elections.
Darren McGee
/
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James provided an update on nonpartisan efforts to protect voting rights and public safety across New York State during the 2024 elections.

New York state officials reassured voters Monday that their ballots are safe, and they’re ready to tackle any instances of voter suppression or intimidation.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, state and local election officials are working to ensure voters can cast their ballots "smoothly and safely."

"There are no credible threats to the election integrity of our systems here in the state of New York, but we are on vanguard to make sure that we are prepared for all scenarios,” Hochul said at a joint news conference.

In the age of artificial intelligence, New York State Attorney General Letitia James reminded voters to watch out for AI-generated misinformation about polling places, voter eligibility and other election-related topics.

“You should never rely on AI chat boxes to answer questions about elections or voting," James said. "And if you receive a phone call with information about voting or elections, be vigilant — that information may be inaccurate or fake. Remember to verify information with official sources.”

Hochul said the state is ready to manage any elected-related protests or demonstrations — both on Election Day and afterward.

Record numbers of New Yorkers have already voted early, according to officials.

On Long Island, officials in Suffolk County said turnout on Saturday surpassed the 2020 and 2022 elections combined.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
